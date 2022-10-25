golf

Shawmut Depot Disc Golf Course in Clermont will host the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Regional Disc Golf Tournament Saturday and Sunday. The recently completed course will challenge collegiate competitors from five states.

Colleges from five states will converge on Clermont this weekend to compete in college disc golf’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Qualifier tournament.

Attendees from Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania will battle Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A field of 72 collegiate players will compete on the newly opened Shawmut Depot Disc Golf Course in an effort to qualify for one of two coveted Division 1 bids to the College Disc Golf National Championship in April 2023.

