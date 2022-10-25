Colleges from five states will converge on Clermont this weekend to compete in college disc golf’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Qualifier tournament.
Attendees from Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, New York and Pennsylvania will battle Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A field of 72 collegiate players will compete on the newly opened Shawmut Depot Disc Golf Course in an effort to qualify for one of two coveted Division 1 bids to the College Disc Golf National Championship in April 2023.
Brenda Walker and her nephew, Josh Menteer, started installation on the Shawmut Depot course in the Spring of 2021. Featuring over 100 acres of tight-wooded fairways, natural ponds, peaks and ravines, the course is designed to challenge the sport’s most advanced players.
The course has attracted disc golf enthusiasts from near and far, including 2021 World Champion James Conrad.
Locals are invited to visit the course at 14063 Wilcox Road in Clermont to watch various schools from the region, including Penn State, the University at Buffalo, Houghton, Penn State-Behrend and Rochester Institute of Technology. Other teams will travel to the area from afar, including the University of Kentucky, Eastern Mennonite University, Ohio State University and Toledo University.
A large fundraiser raffle will be held Sunday after the tournament to benefit Smethport and Johnsonburg elementary schools, with the proceeds going towards disc golf equipment and curriculum for PE Teachers. Raffle tickets will be available all weekend at Shawmut Depot.
“The sport of disc golf is exploding across the United States with an average of five new courses every single day,” tournament director Rich Longer said. “As an underserved area, it is incredible to be able to host such a high caliper event right in our backyard. You can drive eight hours to an Elite Series event and find, like I did, College Sports remains the highest form of entertainment. These are the pros of the future and they are playing for much more than a paycheck.”