SPORTS-PENN-STATES-SEAN-CLIFFORD-SAVES-1-HA.jpg

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is interviewed by ESPN’s Reece Davis after the 35-21 Rose Bowl win over Utah.

 JOE HERMITT

PASADENA, Calif. — Even as the rain trickled down at the foot of the San Gabriel mountains, Sean Clifford still got his moment in the sun.

With less than four minutes remaining in the 2023 Rose Bowl, James Franklin pulled his sixth-year quarterback as Penn State held a commanding 35-14 lead, granting Clifford some time to soak in the moment while his all-white uniform continued to drench.

