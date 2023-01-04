PASADENA, Calif. — Even as the rain trickled down at the foot of the San Gabriel mountains, Sean Clifford still got his moment in the sun.
With less than four minutes remaining in the 2023 Rose Bowl, James Franklin pulled his sixth-year quarterback as Penn State held a commanding 35-14 lead, granting Clifford some time to soak in the moment while his all-white uniform continued to drench.
As Clifford slowly walked off the field, the Nittany Lions faithful who made the trip to Pasadena cheered as loud as they ever had for the mercurial gunslinger.
In a symbolic passing of the torch during the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl win against Utah, Clifford waltzed to the sideline and hugged freshman quarterback and five-star recruit Drew Allar, who has all but been named the starter for next season.
“It was super special,” Allar said of sharing that moment with Clifford. “I’m just glad I was a part of his journey because he’s going to go on to do great things in football and off the field. I mean, we all see the stuff he does off the field is great. But as far as that moment, I mean, we didn’t even really say anything. We kind of just embraced each other because we both know how much this means to him, and to go out on a stage like this, it’s pretty incredible.”
In his final collegiate game, Clifford saved his best for his swan song. As the game’s offensive MVP, Clifford completed 16 of 22 passes for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Clifford extended drives with his legs, like when he evaded a rush of Utes on a 32-yard completion to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. He worked the middle of the field with his tight ends, locating Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren for third-down conversions.
And Clifford even took deep shots, like on his 88-yard touchdown pass to Lambert-Smith to open up the fourth quarter that just about put the game away at 28-14.
“It was 3rd-and-4, and I’d been seeing the same look all game, so I was definitely a proponent for taking that shot, and I know KeAndre wanted it, too,” Clifford said. “Great players make great plays, and KeAndre — anybody could have thrown that one. Kudos to Dre.”
Effectively throwing the ball down the field was an area of Clifford’s game that had been criticized for much of the season, especially considering the team has a rocket-armed prized prospect in Allar waiting in the wings. Clifford, whose final year was his best one statistically out of four seasons as the team’s starter, also came with its lows in addition to its highs.
When the Nittany Lions started off their White Out game against Minnesota with a pair of three-and-outs and an interception, fans at Beaver Stadium booed Sean Clifford. During a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State in which Clifford threw for 371 yards but also tossed a trio of interceptions, some wondered whether it was time to bench him in favor of Allar.
Teammates like PJ Mustipher, who has been with Clifford since 2018, haven’t quickly forgotten how the Penn State fans have treated its quarterback.
“He’s been through so much over his time, especially this past year, getting booed at his own stadium. I’ve never seen something like that,” Mustipher said. “I think all the fans probably regret doing that because the guts he showed, the leadership he showed is second to none.”
But on Monday evening, Mustipher said he heard nothing but cheers from those in attendance, who frequently directed their approval toward Clifford.
It was a fitting end to Clifford’s career; the Cincinnati native remembers falling in love with football during a surprise trip with his dad to the Rose Bowl as an elementary-school-aged kid.
“For it to come full circle and then to be able to just be a spoke in the wheel for this team in the Rose Bowl is just such a blessing,” Clifford said.
With a victory in their pockets to cap off the 2022 campaign, the partnership of Franklin and Clifford has come to a close. What awaits the Nittany Lions in 2023 with Allar under center remains to be seen, just as the future is murky for Clifford, who hasn’t exactly been billed by draft experts as a future NFL quarterback.
But for now, Clifford can rest knowing that he provided Penn State fans with perhaps the finest performance of his collegiate career, a run for which he is certainly grateful.
“I just can’t thank everybody enough for my experience at Penn State,” he said. “I cherished every minute of it, the ups and the downs. I just couldn’t be more thankful ... just couldn’t be prouder to be a Penn Stater.”