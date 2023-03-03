ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Eight of the top athletes in St. Bonaventure’s history are set for their enshrinement into the St. Bonaventure University Athletics Hall of Fame when the Class of 2023 is formally inducted this June: Adrian Blaszczak, ‘06 (men’s swimming), Tricia Cuti, ‘98 (women’s swimming), Jessica Jenkins, ‘12 (women’s basketball), Sam Maheu, ‘09 (men’s soccer), Andrew Nicholson, ‘12 (men’s basketball), Brian Pellegrini, ‘07 (baseball), Megan Van Tatenhove, ‘12 (women’s basketball) and Cody Vincent, ‘08 (baseball). Also set for induction is former baseball head coach Larry Sudbrook who was selected a year ago and deferred his induction to this year.
This year’s class will be formally inducted Saturday, June 17 as part of St. Bonaventure’s Alumni Reunion Weekend. The induction ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. in the Quick Center for the Arts. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is free and open to all.