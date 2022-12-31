Let’s start off this weekend when it all ends for the 2022 Penn State football team by pointing out what is obvious.
The College Football Playoff can change everything. It can alter traditions, it can bend attitudes, it can turn what used to be just about the biggest reward a college program could get into a matter of practical inconvenience for players.
But the Rose Bowl is still the Rose Bowl. It’s still the “Granddaddy of Them All.” When No. 11 Penn State faces the No. 8 Pac-12 champion Utah on Monday in Pasadena, the game will still be played in one of college football’s most picturesque settings, still kicking off at 5 p.m., still the late afternoon kickoff it has always been.
Even if we might never be able to say it again, it’s still the game that has been part of so many New Year’s holidays for more than a century.
“It’s something you dream of,” Nittany Lions defensive end Nick Tarburton said. “You grow up thinking, ‘Man, I wish I can play in that one day.’ “
So with all due respect to James Franklin, all that has to be considered when the reasons behind the facts we’re about to discuss are weighed. But they are interesting facts that plenty of other Power 5 programs looking to end their seasons in a similar fashion to how they played them out would surely love to boast, nonetheless.
While other programs head into their bowl games with backups playing at key spots and many of their best players electing to sit out the game to prepare for whatever they deem the next step in their careers to be, player opt outs have not been a major issue for Penn State; And they don’t promise to be in the Rose Bowl, either.
Only one Penn State player, junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr., elected not to participate in the bowl preparations. As expected, he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this month. Receiver Parker Washington, who also declared for the draft, wouldn’t have played in the Rose Bowl anyway, due to an injury.
However, several other draft-eligible players who could have returned to the program in 2023 — including Tarburton, center Juice Scruggs and tight end Brenton Strange — have announced they’d enter the draft, while also insisting they’d do so only after playing in the Rose Bowl. Every key senior who doesn’t have an opportunity to return next season — guys like quarterback Sean Clifford, receiver Mitchell Tinsley, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and safety Ji’Ayir Brown — also said they’re going to play Monday.
It’s a retention rate for key draft-eligible players Franklin admits he’s proud of, and one he says the coaching staff and team captains work all season to maintain come late December.
“That was a big part of our conversation before the season started with our captains, what their expectations were, what their standards were, what mine were as well,” Franklin said. “The way we’ve billed it at Penn State is, there is really no reason to opt out. We’ll work with our guys.”
Now, that can be taken a few different ways. Of course, one is that you’re expected to play, with few exceptions. The other is, a slew of opt outs is a bad look for the program, and the coaching staff will do anything they have to do to avoid that.
Asked how he measures the pros and cons of playing in a bowl, Brown ran off a long list of reasons to play and offered a cons list that encapsulated all of two words: Injuries happen.
Penn State has seen it both ways. As sure a top-of-the-first-round pick as the program has produced in the last decade, running back Saquon Barkley didn’t opt out of the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, had 25 touches, rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns and bolstered his legendary status on a national stage. That was also tight end Mike Gesicki’s final college game, and he caught six passes. In the 2019 Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, running back Miles Sanders had 13 carries just before declaring for the Draft.
When Barkley played, that sent a message, and it lasted until a whopping six Nittany Lions players heading into the 2022 Draft opted out of the Outback Bowl against Arkansas last Jan. 1. Four of them were selected in the first two rounds of the Draft. Two weren’t picked, at all.
“Coach Franklin approaches these decisions very strategically,” Brown said. “We sit down and we talk. We have honest conversations. He gives me honest feedback regardless of if it’s what he wants or what I want. He’s not going to put his own beliefs over what he thinks is right. He’s going to give me the straight shot on all the pros and all the cons. He’s going to leave it up to me.”
It really has become an intriguing process, one that could do as much to change the bowl season as we know it down the road as the expanded 12-team playoff that will begin after the 2024 season. Many of the game’s biggest stars simply aren’t seeing the need to participate.
But however Franklin is going about it, there haven’t been as many at Penn State as there have been at other schools. Maybe that’s circumstances. Maybe that’s the importance of some of the bowls they’ve played in. Maybe it’s an acceptance of the players’ stance from the coaching staff’s point of view, with a healthy dose of education from the coaches to the players mixed in. A history of keeping players healthy throughout bowl season also can’t hurt.
As Mustipher said, players should be expected to do what’s best for them, but a good number of Nittany Lions seem to understand the benefits to playing in the bowl could outweigh the negatives. Even if the game doesn’t have the type of national implications the players or the program want.
“It’s not the College Football Playoff,” Clifford conceded with a shrug. “But in a world of college football where you see a lot of opt outs, for the majority of this team to say this matters, and this is really important enough to the team and to the community and everybody associated with Penn State to represent this university in a game like this, I’m just super happy.”