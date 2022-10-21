The high expectations were set in late December.
After spending the fall of 2021 blocking for an offense headlined by a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback, the five starters on Pitt’s offensive line announced that they would be returning in 2022.
With the unit of Carter Warren, Marcus Minor, Owen Drexel, Jake Kradel and Gabe Houy all back for more, plenty assumed that the Panthers offensive line would provide an even better showing. And while through their first six games those assumptions have proved to be true, the five aforementioned names have only played a partial role in the group’s collective success — at least on the field.
Injuries to Warren, Drexel and Houy throughout the front end of the schedule forced Kradel to move from guard to center, and backups like Matt Goncalves, Blake Zubovic, Ryan Jacoby, and Branson Taylor saw more time than anticipated. Yet even with Martin being the only one of Pitt’s returning front five to start every game in his regular position, the Panthers’ hogs are humming.
“The offensive line has done an unbelievable job,” Pat Narduzzi said during his media availability Monday. “... I think there’s been some really good performances this year on the offensive line in the run game.”
The confidence from Pitt’s big men is clear, and based upon their previous showings, it’s also appropriate. In their last contest, the quintet of Taylor, Martin, Kradel, Zubovic and Goncalves paved the way for Israel Abanikanda to break the program’s single-game rushing record, tallying 320 yards and six touchdowns two weekends ago against Virginia Tech.
What drives that type of dominance in the trenches?
To go along with the obvious of simply executing the game plan, those within Dave Borbely’s room think the true answer is much deeper. Pitt’s offensive line believes its success comes from the group’s high connectivity from young to old, which is created by strong veteran leadership.
“Player-led teams are the best teams,” Minor said during his media availability Wednesday. “If we’re able to lead, we’ll be able to do exactly what we want to do at the end of the day. We’ll reach our goals.”
Minor himself displayed the leadership he was speaking about earlier this week. Following the end of Tuesday’s practice, the senior left guard asked for every member of his position group to stick around so he could say a few words.
Just a day earlier, it was announced that Warren, the team’s cornerstone left tackle and two-time captain, would miss the remainder of the year due to injury. With the second half of the season approaching and a key team voice permanently out of the lineup, Minor took it upon himself to ensure the group’s focus remained intact.
“You do it when you feel like your team needs it,” Minor said. “I felt like I needed to explain that we have major opportunities coming up, and that to reach where we want to be, we need to be on the money.”
Borbely says Minor isn’t the only veteran who makes his voice heard.
Despite being sidelined, Drexel and Warren have remained vocal participants during film study and in-game discussions. Having played so many snaps alongside the likes of Houy, Kradel and Minor, the two possess the institutional knowledge to help those in their place, allowing the collective whole to continually improve, regardless of who’s involved.
“There’s always things to clean up, but we’re confident, “ said Taylor, who’s filled in as Warren’s replacement at left tackle. “I think we’re clicking now and we just need to keep the ball rolling.”