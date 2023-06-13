Recruiting rankings tend to fluctuate throughout the year, but they do give a good indication on the current progress schools are making in building their class.
That said, Pitt’s 17-man class of 2024 moved into Rivals.com’s top 10 at No. 9 on Sunday when two more 3-star prospects who had visited campus over the weekend revealed their verbal, non-binding commitments to coach Pat Narduzzi. Only Clemson among Pitt’s ACC rivals is ranked higher at the moment.
Pitt’s ranking is based largely on volume. Only Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan and Minnesota have more than 17 public verbals while Pitt (two four-stars) is tied for fifth with Penn State (eight four-stars), according to Rivals’ rankings.
Other committed prospects are expected to announce their pledges to Pitt in the coming days.
Guard Caleb Holmes of Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga., and cornerback Chasen Johnson of Seminole High School in Sanford, Fla., made their commitments public.
Holmes has scholarship offers from several Power 5 schools, including Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, LSU, Florida State, Louisville, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
Johnson can list Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon State, Louisville, Missouri and West Virginia among his offers.
Holmes (6-foot-3, 287 pounds) was an important target for the Panthers. He is ranked No. 51 overall in Georgia and the 15th guard nationally. Johnson (6-foot-1, 180) is the fifth rising senior defensive back in Pitt’s ‘24 class.