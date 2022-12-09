ERIE — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford wrestling team picked up their first dual meet victory of the season on Thursday night, as they defeated Penn State-Behrend 44-6 in Erie.

The Panthers set a new program record for points in a dual match, besting the previous record, a 40-12 win over Thaddeus Stevens. The Panthers also set the record without the benefit of a large number of forfeits, winning all eight contested matches.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos