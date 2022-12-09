ERIE — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford wrestling team picked up their first dual meet victory of the season on Thursday night, as they defeated Penn State-Behrend 44-6 in Erie.
The Panthers set a new program record for points in a dual match, besting the previous record, a 40-12 win over Thaddeus Stevens. The Panthers also set the record without the benefit of a large number of forfeits, winning all eight contested matches.
Freshman Ja’Shad Bumpers got the Panthers started at 125, blanking his opponent to pick up a 5-0 win by decision. After the Panthers had to forfeit at 133, They rolled off three straight pins to take a quick 21-6 lead. Darren Christian Jr. pinned his opponent in 1:50 at 141 and Raymond Worsen followed that with a quicker pin, using just 59 seconds to pick up the win. Farhid Negahban stepped up at 157, earning his first win of the season with a pin at 6:39.
The Panthers then secured victory with a pair of major decision victories at 165 and 174. Kyle Keefe racked up 20 points in a 20-12 victory and then D.J. Slovick followed that up with a 10-2 win. Colton Geitler pinned another Lion in 6:07 at 184 and Nathan Powley put the Panthers over their previous team record with a win by forfeit at 197. Cameron Carter-Green closed the match with a tough 3-2 victory at 285.
The Panthers are now 1-3 in dual matches this season. They will have a chance to pick up more dual victories this weekend as they will travel to Lycoming for a quad meet. The action begins at 1:00 p.m., as they will take on Oswego, Keystone, and close the event against the hosts, Lycoming.