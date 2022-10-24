SPORTS-PENN-STATE-PUMMELS-MINNESOTA-FIVE-43-HA.jpg

Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley walks in for a touchdown as Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin defends during the third quarter on Oct. 22, 2022.

 Joe Hermitt/pennlive.com/TNS

UNIVERSITY PARK — James Franklin momentarily donned a cowboy hat presented to him by his daughter Saturday night on the Beaver Stadium field. He smiled and laughed as he celebrated with her and his players, doling out hugs to anyone he crossed paths with.

There was a genuine nature to Franklin’s interactions as he made his way across the field following his team’s 45-17 win over Minnesota in the White Out. He was celebrating as he always would, but there was something more real about this night.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos