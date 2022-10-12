SPORTS-PENN-STATEMICHIGAN-MAILBAG-SEAN-CLIFFORD-1-HA

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws on the run as Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II pressures during the fourth quarter on Oct. 1, 2022.

 Joe Hermitt/pennlive.com/TNS

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford spent last week getting a head start for what he expects will be his biggest test of the season.

The extra week of practice and film study aside, Penn State’s sixth-year quarterback has something else going for him as the No. 10 Nittany Lions prepare to visit No. 5 Michigan Saturday for a Big Ten East showdown.

