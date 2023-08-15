Optimism and sincere confidence have been flowing freely from Pitt’s football players over the first nearly two weeks of training camp.
Pivotal year for the Panthers? Not really. Thanks in large part to Kenny Pickett’s presence and Pat Narduzzi’s ability to keep the roster largely intact and coaching staff consistent, Pitt has established itself as a Top 25 team. Pitt has finished 13th and 22nd the past two seasons, and nothing less will be expected by the time we get to bowl season.
Pitt doesn’t have as much to prove as it did coming off the miserable 6-5 covid season of 2020. At that point, Pitt pivoted right into an ACC championship in 2021.
Today, there are reasons for players — and fans — to feel good about where the team is headed. Nine victories should be the lowest expectation.
So much can change in the next 20 days before the opener Sept. 2 against Wofford. There are more days left before that game than have passed since the beginning of camp. Meanwhile, here are five points to ponder:
1. Jurkovec is the keyOver the first 71/2 months of 2023, Phil Jurkovec has established himself as a leader. Just as important, he’s a quarterback with the arm strength to make all the throws and the experience to adequately carry out offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s wishes.
Quarterback is the key to the season, of course. As we learned in the Sun Bowl — when Pitt’s defense surrendered the lead with 34 seconds left and Pitt still won the game, thanks to Nick Patti — a proficient quarterback makes a huge difference.
There’s reason to believe Jurkovec will earn a prominent place among the ACC’s strong parade of quarterbacks.
But the schedule is daunting. Florida State (No. 11) and Notre Dame (No. 18) were ranked at the end of last season and will be in the preseason Top 25. North Carolina and quarterback Drake Maye will contend for a conference title game berth, and Duke, which finished just outside the Top 25 last year, is improving with quarterback Riley Leonard.
Can Jurkovec navigate his team through that gauntlet?
2. What about Veilleux?While on the subject of quarterbacks, Christian Veilleux appears to be a player who could start for a lot of teams. He looks the part at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, and his passes are crisp and often on the money.
That’s, of course, an observation from a reporter who mainly has been able to watch Veilleux throw only against air.
Narduzzi made the wrong choice at quarterback last season. So far, Jurkovec looks like the right choice, but Veilleux is a strong backup. The best teams can go two deep without major concerns. Pitt needs to be one of those teams.
3. Means: Strong camp, so farThere’s been much talk about how Bub Means is looking like a game breaker and a leader at wide receiver. That’s to be determined, but he certainly has the skills and speed to challenge defenses deep.
Means caught 27 balls in 13 games last season but for an average of nearly 15 yards. If he can keep the average high and — let’s say — double the receptions, Narduzzi will be pleased. Means doesn’t have to be Jordan Addison, but he needs to be a pass catcher defenses respect.
4. The best of 2022’s defense is in the NFLThe cornerbacks look good, but replacing Calijah Kancey, Deslin Alexandre, Habakkuk Baldonado, SirVocea Dennis, Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett means the defense has much work to do.
Hallett is the only player from that group who played in the bowl game, and the replacements gave up 451 yards and four touchdowns against UCLA. Coaches were happy to win the game, but they were not as gleeful as you might expect after a big victory.
From a distance, defensive end Dayon Hayes and tackles David Green and Deandre Jules appear more than capable of maintaining the high standard line coach Charlie Partridge demands.
5. Will safety be a strength again?Javon McIntyre is a safety who can make a difference in games, and he’ll need to do so with Hallett and Hill gone. He played limited snaps last season but ended up with two interceptions and three pass breakups. Coaches are eager to see what he can do in a full season.
The other safety position will present a battle among P.J. O’Brien, Stephon Hall, Buddy Mack and Donovan McMillon. They must learn their lessons quickly.