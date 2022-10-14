SPORTS-PENN-STATES-START-TIME-FOR-2-HA.jpg

Penn State head coach James Franklin meets Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh after the Nittany Lions 28-21 win over Michigan on Oct. 19, 2019.

 Joe Hermitt/pennlive.com/TNS

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 5 Michigan has taken advantage of a favorable schedule, starting strong in its quest to win consecutive Big Ten titles for the first time this century.

The Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are undefeated after beating lesser opponents by an average of 31.7 points. They are expected to be tested by No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

