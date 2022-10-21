SPORTS-PENN-STATEMINNESOTA-GAME-PREDICTIONS-LIONS-17-HA.jpg

Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley can t reach a pass in the end zone as Michigan defensive back DJ Turner defends during the third quarter on Oct. 15, 2022.

 Joe Hermitt/pennlive.com/TNS

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State players gathered around one big screen to watch their worst mistakes on repeat.

They don’t intend to take anymore beatdowns like the one they took at No. 4 Michigan last week.

