STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — James Franklin has been around long enough to know that it’s simply natural for a team’s collective energy level to fade this late in the season.

But after four grueling months, the No. 11 Nittany Lions (9-2, 6–2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP) seem to have more swagger than they’ve had all season with one game left.

