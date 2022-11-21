US-NEWS-RUTGERS-IS-STILL-MILES-FROM-7-NJA.jpg

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) returns a Rutgers kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter of Big Ten football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Piscataway, N.J.

 Andrew Mills/TNS

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — James Franklin picked up his 100th career coaching victory by seeing No. 11 Penn State make big plays in every phase of the game.

Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and the Nittany Lions scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers 55-10 Saturday.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos