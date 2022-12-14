SPORTS-FBC-MCCOLLOUGH-COLUMN-AT

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, left, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after Georgia beat Mississippi State, 45-19, at Davis Wade Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi.

 Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.

Leach, who was in his third year at Mississippi State after helping revolutionize the game of football from high school to the NFL with the Air Raid offense, died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the school said Tuesday. He was 61.

