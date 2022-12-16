US-NEWS-MASSACHUSETTS-GOV-CHARLIE-BAKER-BE-1-MLV.jpg

Charlie Baker speaks to reporters Thursday morning after an event in East Boston.

 Alison Kuznitz/MassLive/TNS

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, stepping in to lead an organization with diminished power amid sweeping change across college sports.

The NCAA announced Thursday that Baker will replace Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country, with some 500,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos