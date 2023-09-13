The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford volleyball team picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday night, as they defeated Penn State-DuBois in three straight sets.
They opened with a 25-18 win in set one and then opened a dominating lead with a 25-14 win in set two. They made some substitutions for the final set but were able to break open the set late with a rally to win 25-18.
The Panthers hit .193 as a team and recorded nine service aces. They used a balanced attack throughout the match, but were led by Bridget Kasting, who finished with eight kills. Freshman Marissa Bowman had a strong third set, as she put down seven kills at a .429 hitting percentage. Alyssa Radtke led the Panthers with 12 assists, while Abby King was just behind her at 11. Senior Eve Brink led the defensive effort with 15 digs.
The Panthers are now 1-5 after the victory. They will be right back in action on Wednesday, as they will hit the road for a 7:00 p.m. match at Houghton in New York.