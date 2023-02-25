hetrick

University of Louisville junior Paige Hetrick, a Bradford native and Bradford Area High School graduate, recently posted four NCAA-qualifying times and broke a program record at the ACC Championships.

 University of Louisville athletics

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bradford Area High School graduate Paige Hetrick began her 2023 postseason with the University of Louisville women’s swimming and diving team at the ACC Championships last weekend.

A junior, Hetrick broke Louisville’s school record in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:51.70 that landed her 4th place in the event. She was also part of the 2nd-place 800 free relay team, which finished in 6:57.51.

