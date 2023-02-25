GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bradford Area High School graduate Paige Hetrick began her 2023 postseason with the University of Louisville women’s swimming and diving team at the ACC Championships last weekend.
A junior, Hetrick broke Louisville’s school record in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:51.70 that landed her 4th place in the event. She was also part of the 2nd-place 800 free relay team, which finished in 6:57.51.
Hetrick qualified for the NCAA meet in four total events, including the 200 freestyle, in which she finished 5th in 1:44:83, and the 100 backstroke, in which she was 11th in :52.42.
Hetrick will now swim all four events at the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, held this year in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center March 15-18. At last year’s championships, she and her teammates posted an All-American swim in the 800 free relay.
The 2023 ACC Championships were held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Hetrick and the Cardinals finished 3rd of 12 teams, behind only Virginia and North Carolina State.