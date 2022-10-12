NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For the second time this fall, St. Bonaventure women’s cross country freshman Jenna Gregory has received Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week accolades, conference officials announced Tuesday.

A native of Smethport, Gregory has paced the Bonnies in all three meets thus far. Saturday morning outside Pittsburgh, she led the Bonnies in a third-place team finish out of 12 squads competing at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos