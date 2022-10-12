NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For the second time this fall, St. Bonaventure women’s cross country freshman Jenna Gregory has received Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week accolades, conference officials announced Tuesday.
A native of Smethport, Gregory has paced the Bonnies in all three meets thus far. Saturday morning outside Pittsburgh, she led the Bonnies in a third-place team finish out of 12 squads competing at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational.
Gregory ran a time of 19:03.2, finishing eighth overall out of 135 runners. She was also the highest-finishing Atlantic 10 competitor in the event.
Through three collegiate meets, Gregory has finished top-12 individually in each one.
Gregory also makes a bit of program history with her award, becoming the first Bonnies women’s cross country runner to earn multiple Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week honors in a season. She is also the first Bona’s women’s runner to receive multiple A-10 weekly accolades in the same season since Kerry Caher in 2014.