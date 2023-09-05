I’m thinking what most Penn State football fans have to be thinking this morning:
Drew Allar was worth the wait.
A lot of Penn State people wanted Allar — a five-star recruit — as the team’s quarterback as a freshman last season, even though senior Sean Clifford led Penn State to an 11-2 record, including a Rose Bowl win against Utah, before being drafted in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers and making the team as the backup to Jordan Love.
Allar, who played briefly in 10 games last season, showed enough Saturday night in his first collegiate start against West Virginia to make Penn Staters think this season might be even better for the Nittany Lions.
Allar was the best player on the Beaver Stadium lawn in the 38-15 win in Penn State’s first game against West Virginia since 1992. It wasn’t just his stats — 21 completions in 29 attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions — although they were very impressive. It was the way he ran the offense, especially considering this was his first start. It was his pocket presence. It was the way he made all the throws, on the sidelines and down the middle.
Allar looked every bit the part of a five-star recruit.
“Obviously, something really good to build on,” Penn State coach James Franklin said as midnight approached.
“I thought he did a really good job of managing the game from a decision-making standpoint. He was extremely poised. He’s mobile for a big guy. He does a great job of climbing the pocket and keeping his eyes up. On top of that, we were able to spread the ball around, I think, to nine different receivers. So that’s a positive, as well.
“I was very pleased.”
Penn State’s first offensive series was a pretty good indication of what kind of night it was going to be for West Virginia. Allar stepped up in the pocket under duress and found wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith behind safety Aubrey Burks for a 62-yard touchdown. The old stadium, filled to the brim with a crowd of 110,747, fairly shook.
Allar and Penn State answered a touchdown drive by West Virginia that tied the game, 7-7, with a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive of their own. Allar was 5-for-5 for 74 yards on the possession, his best throw coming after he was chased to his right before finding Lambert-Smith for a 30-yard gain. Lambert-Smith finished with four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns, the second coming when Allar found him alone after a play fake for a 12-yard score that stretched Penn State’s lead to 21-7 midway through the third quarter.
Penn State should have scored more points. Kicker Sander Sahaydak missed 38- and 34-yard field goal tries before being benched in the second half.
I know West Virginia was the competition. I know it was picked to finish 14th in the 14-team Big 12 Conference. And I know Neal Brown might be Dead Coach Walking with a decidedly ugly 22-26 record, counting this loss, in his fifth season.
But it was hard not to be impressed by Allar. The big crowd was. You should have heard the “Drewww!” chants as he walked through the tunnel to the Penn State locker room after the game.
Like the rest of the Nittany Lions, Allar will be judged by how he does in games at Ohio State on Oct. 21 and at home against Michigan on Nov. 11. Penn State hasn’t done well against those teams, going 1-8 against Ohio State and 3-6 against Michigan under Franklin. If Allar can lead a win in at least one of those games, Penn State will have a good chance of finishing 11-1 and making the College Football Playoff.
I can’t blame Penn State fans one bit if they are feeling a little more hopeful this morning.