SPORTS-JIM-HARBAUGHS-BOWL-LOSING-STREAK-65-MLI.jpg

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Michigan during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Michigan lost 45-51.

 Neil Blake/MLive.com/TNS

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.

It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos