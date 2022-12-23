US-NEWS-SNOWY-FORECAST-GAMING-PARLOR-BRIGHT-5-HA.jpg

Penn State football hosted National Signing Day today in the Lasch building, recruiting several athletes across the country for the 2023 class. December 21, 2022.

 Jimmie Brown/pennlive.com/TNS

Penn State brought in the No. 14 recruiting class in the country with 22 players putting pen to paper and committing to join the Nittany Lions. The group is not as highly touted as the 2022 class that has already made waves within the program, but should help continue building off the success of that group.

Let’s take a look at how the newest Nittany Lions stack up on each side of the ball and where they will help the program in the short- and long-term future.

