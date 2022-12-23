Penn State brought in the No. 14 recruiting class in the country with 22 players putting pen to paper and committing to join the Nittany Lions. The group is not as highly touted as the 2022 class that has already made waves within the program, but should help continue building off the success of that group.
Let’s take a look at how the newest Nittany Lions stack up on each side of the ball and where they will help the program in the short- and long-term future.
OFFENSE
This class lacks some of the top end skill position talent the last one boasted — one that brought in five-star players at quarterback and running back in Drew Allar and Nick Singleton — but could help further build on what the team has in the trenches.
J’Ven Williams, Alex Birchmeier and Anthony Donkoh were the only offensive linemen to sign with the NIttany Lions but all three could make an impact.
Williams is a five-star talent who can play tackle but may be best suited at guard. He’ll have a chance to have success at the highest levels at whichever position he ultimately plays. Birchmeier is a mauler at guard who has the opportunity to be an all-conference player relatively early for Penn State. Donkoh brings versatility to the table and will have a chance to play inside or outside depending on what the team needs.
Jaxon Smolik is the group’s lone quarterback and most likely projects as a starter at this level of football who can help manage a game but ultimately may not take it over. The weapons joining him will continue helping the team’s quarterback out no matter who it is.
The tight ends stand out here, as Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer could be mismatches for opposing defenses at the next level. Rappleyea has taken a major leap forward this season and has the looks of a high-end receiving target at tight end. Mathias Barnwell is another wildcard here. He was listed as a tight end previously but is now listed as an athlete. He could grow into being a lineman on either side of the ball.
The group of receivers and running backs is small but brings elite traits to the table. Cameron Wallace and London Montgomery have great speed at running back and so does Carmelo Taylor at wide receiver. Montgomery is recovering from a torn ACL, but has the makings of a three-down running back when he’s healthy and at the very least should be a dynamic pass-catching back.
DEFENSE
The defense doesn’t have a marquee talent like Dani Dennis-Sutton from last season, but this is still a high level group.
That starts in the secondary where there is a lot of versatility and talent. King Mack and Elliot Washington lead the way there. Both can play corner or safety and do it at a high level. There is enough upside with both to be all-conference level players at either position, allowing Penn State head coach James Franklin to move them where they’re needed most. DaKaari Nelson brings his own versatility and can play anywhere in the secondary while also dropping down to play in the box as a SAM linebacker if necessary. He has ideal height at 6-foot-3 and could be a top-notch safety. And while Lamont Payne and Zion Tracy were not as heralded as the other three defensive backs, they can both contribute down the road — especially Tracy with his speed and upside potentially as a returner.
The linebackers in the class are good enough that there’s a chance all three are starting next to each other for multiple seasons. Kaveion Keys, Tony Rojas and Ta’Mere Robinson have the talent to play early and to develop into high-end starters. All three are at least good athletes and could play at multiple spots at the second level. There’s a chance Robinson even evolves into more of a defensive end down the line thanks to his size, but either way it would be a surprise if at least one long-term starter doesn’t come out of the group.
Defensive line is one of the weaker parts of this class, but there’s still upside, especially on the edge. Jameial Lyons, Joseph Mupoyi and Mason Robinson make up that group at defensive end and bring varying skills to the table. Lyons is a good athlete with the size to be a contributor against the pass and the run. Mupoyi is a more raw prospect with speed off the edge who will need to add weight and strength to contribute at Penn State. Robinson is more refined than the other two and is a true technician, especially for a high school player. He may not have the upside of the others, but he does have a much higher floor than most high school recruits. Tyriq Blanding is the only defensive tackle in the class, and he will have to add much more size and strength to contribute, but should be a rotation player once he does.