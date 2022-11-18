Maddi Cowburn made it official Wednesday.
The Bradford High senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Eastern Michigan University next fall. A standout forward who led the Lady Owls to four District 9 championships during her time at Bradford, she’ll continue her already-decorated soccer career at Division I Eastern, a member of the Mid-Atlantic Conference.
Cowburn’s interest in Eastern Michigan began in April.
While playing travel soccer with the Buffalo-based Western New York Flash, Cowburn’s club travels have taken her to Florida, Texas, North Carolina and more. After a spring showcase in Tennessee, Eastern Michigan reached out to her, expressing its recruiting interest.
“(WNY Flash) are really good with getting us exposed and going to showcases where we’re able to show our skills,” Cowburn said after signing. “I was open to other schools throughout the process, trying to find out what might fit me best.”
After an initial phone call with Eastern, Cowburn visited the campus in Ypsilanti, Michigan, touring its school of sciences while taking in what it had to offer from a soccer perspective. As her recruitment process unfolded, she also visited Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, as well as the University at Buffalo and Canisius College.
Eventually, she decided Eastern was her best fit, and will study exercise science on her path to become a physical therapist.
Cowburn leaves Bradford High after an illustrious career, one that included her selection as Big 30 Player of the Year in 2021, an award she is the favorite to win again this season. She led her team to back-to-back state playoff appearances, downing Warren in a PIAA sub-regional as a junior before knocking off Hollidaysburg in the same round this fall.
Cowburn was the centerpiece of Bradford’s improbable postseason run this year, one that replicated 2021’s playoff streak despite losing several key pieces to graduation.
“We lost a few seniors who had sort of carried the team; they were very talented players,” Cowburn said. “We didn’t really know how it was going to go this season. Everyone showed up for the games that really mattered and the connection we all grew to establish was unbelievable. I’m so happy and blessed that I got to be a part of it, and was really excited to get so far (in the postseason).”
Wherever Cowburn has gone in a Bradford uniform, offense has followed, and she hopes the same to be true at Eastern.
“The level of intensity in Bradford and Buffalo is very different,” Cowburn said. “I think it was very important to experience both so that I’m always trying to exceed the level I can play at. I can always get better and can always strive to be better.”
In the meantime, Cowburn will continue traveling to Buffalo, where she practices with the Flash three times per week. While in-season, she’ll play club games nearly every weekend, and will report to Eastern in June to begin her strength and conditioning program.
“The physicality (will be an adjustment),” Cowburn said. “Playing with girls who are bigger, faster and stronger than me was important. Growing up, I was always pretty fast, so playing against people who are better than me has helped grow my game.”
Cowburn’s game will be tested in the MAC, a respected D-I conference that features the University of Buffalo, among 11 other members that are based in the Great Lakes region. After an extraordinary high school career, she’ll look to bring some McKean County flair to Eastern.
“I’m really excited and honored to be able to play at this level, and I want to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me get there,” Cowburn said. “I hope to make a lot of people proud.”