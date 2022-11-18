cowburn

Bradford High senior Maddi Cowburn announced her commitment Wednesday to play soccer at Eastern Michigan University, where she plans to study exercise science. Pictured are, front row (from left): Stephanie Cowburn (mother), Maddi Cowburn, Travis Cowburn (father). Back row: Ken Coffman (BAHS dean of students), Jim Warnick (head girls soccer coach), Alexis Cowburn (sister), AJ Lucas (assistant soccer coach), Mike Erickson (BAHS athletic director).

 Era photo by Hunter O. Lyle

Maddi Cowburn made it official Wednesday.

The Bradford High senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Eastern Michigan University next fall. A standout forward who led the Lady Owls to four District 9 championships during her time at Bradford, she’ll continue her already-decorated soccer career at Division I Eastern, a member of the Mid-Atlantic Conference.

