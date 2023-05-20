Over last weekend, the Slippery Rock University men and women’s track team competed in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships. The women’s team were crowned champions with a first place finish while the men’s team came up just shy, finishing second overall in the 15-team field of competition.
Contributing towards the success were two Bradford alumnus in Reagan Johnson and John Eakin.
Johnson, a junior at Slippery Rock, claimed silver as part of the 4x100 relay team with a time of :46.90 and also finished fourteenth 100 meter dash with a time of :12.55. Eakin, a senior, found a second place finish in the shotput with a distance of 57’10.75”, while coming in sixteenth in the hammer throw.
As a three-year letter winner for Bradford’s track and field team, Johnson’s impact for the Lady Owls resulted in championships. In the 2019 District 9 Class 3A championships, she quadrupled, winning the 100 meter, 200 meter, 4x100 relay and long jump. Johnson also won the long jump and 4x100 relay during both 2017 and 2018 D9 Championships.
Eakin was a four-time letter winner in both football and track and field during his time as an Owl. In football, he was a Mr. Football honoree and first team All-State running back, while also becoming a state champion in the shot put.
At Slippery Rock, Eakin has made quite the name for himself. He is now a two-time PSAC champion and three-time Three-Time All-PSAC Honoree. In 2022, Eakin earned All-American honors after placing twelfth in shot put during the NCAA Outdoors Track and Field Championship.