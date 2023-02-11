A year after making its conference championship game and coming oh-so-close to a first-ever NCAA Tournament bid, there’s a bit of starting over for this year’s St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse team.

Bona nearly reached the top of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference last spring — losing 8-7 to Manhattan in the championship to finish the season 11-4 — to culminate a four-year build after restarting the program at the Division I level in 2019. Those 2022 seniors were the first class of players recruited by coach Randy Mearns and his Bona staff. While a few — captains Sean Westley, Austin Blumbergs and Zach Belter — remain with the team as fifth-year graduate students in 2023, it’ll be a new challenge for Mearns’ team.

