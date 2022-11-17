ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The Bonnies are back in the tournament that put them on the national stage.

St. Bonaventure (6-2) travels to Indiana (7-1) Saturday at 2 p.m. to meet the Big 10 champion in the quarterfinals of the National Collegiate Rugby Division 1 tournament. The No. 2 seed from Rugby East, the Bonnies defeated Penn State, 19-18, last December to win the NCR Championship.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos