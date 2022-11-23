If there was any doubt about the Bills’ status among the National Football League’s elite teams, tomorrow afternoon at Detroit’s Ford Field (12:30 CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), Buffalo will be privileged to play on Thanksgiving Day for the third time in four years.
The Bills beat permanent host Dallas, 25-16, in 2019 and the Saints, 31-6, two years later in New Orleans.
However, the longest-standing Thanksgiving hosts are the Lions who will be doing it for the 88th time, while the Bills will be making their third appearance in this holiday game at Detroit.
The first was in 1976 when Buffalo lost its eighth straight that season, this time, 27-14, as Gary Marangi, subbing for injured starting quarterback Joe Ferguson, had a horrific day, going 4-of-21 passing for 15 yards. But the story of the game was Bills running back O.J. Simpson, who ran for a then-NFL-record 273 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns against the NFL’s No. 1 defense. Buffalo returned to the Silverdome in 1994 and lost 35-21.
Tomorrow will mark the Bills’ 11th appearance in a Thanksgiving Day game and they are 5-4-1 overall, 2-0 under coach Sean McDermott, who doesn’t take the privilege lightly.
“It’s pretty cool for the players and coaches,” he said. “It’s an honor to be playing at Detroit (a team that) has traditionally played on Thanksgiving and just to be able to tell your kids, “Hey I coached on Thanksgiving Day or I played in a Thanksgiving Day game on television where most of the people are at home celebrating with their families.”
AND THE Bills can’t plead unfamiliarity with the venue as they beat the Browns, 31-23, three days ago at Ford Field, where the Buffalo home game was moved after 6½ feet of snow blanketed Orchard Park.
McDermott’s crew even used the visitor’s locker room and sideline in preparation for tomorrow.
But don’t let the odds — the Bills, 7-3, are favored by 9½ points — fool you. Detroit, 4-6, is one of the NFL’s most deceptive teams. Coach Dan Campbell has the long-struggling Lions playing hard. Four of their losses — Philadelphia, Minnesota, Miami and Seattle, all division leaders — have been by a collective 14 points.
Last Sunday, the Lions went into the Meadowlands and hammered the Giants, 31-18, as Detroit’s backup running back, Jamaal Williams, rushed for three touchdowns, giving him 12 on the season. Starter D’Andre Swift also scored but No. 3 back Justin Jackson was actually the leading rusher.
“They had a big day running the ball, 160 yards rushing,” Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier pointed out of the NFL’s No. 6-ranked team on the ground. “So we’re going to have our hands full doing some of the things we did on Sunday (surrendering only 80 yards against Cleveland, one of the league’s top rushing teams). We’ve got to bring the same attitude and chip-on-our-shoulder to this game as well.”
McDermott is all too aware of the challenge the Lions present.
“They’re a tough, physical team,” he said. “They’ve won three in a row, they’ve had the most 20-plus-yard plays in the league this season and they’re in the Top 5 of 30-point games and pass plays of 25-or-more-yards. That’s all you need to know.”
STILL, the Bills have a potent offense of their own, ranking second in the NFL in scoring
(28 points per game), two fewer than Kansas City. And place-kicker Tyler Bass, who tied a franchise record with six field goals in the win over the Browns, tops the league with 93 points.
Meanwhile, quarterback Josh Allen, who beat Cleveland with workmanlike efficiency and no turnovers, let Devin Singletary and James Cook, both with 86 yards, handle the ground game. He seemed to be emerging from the three consecutive second-half funks in the preceding games.
And it’s worth noting, he’s 7-1 in regular-season games under a dome.
HOWEVER, Buffalo is still dealing with injury issues.
Its final full practice was Tuesday afternoon and today was the typical walk-through before the flight back to Detroit.
Two of the injured players, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) didn’t practice for a second straight day and that could be problematic. Meanwhile, defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) also missed both this week’s workouts. Allen was limited in consecutive practices, taking it easy on the right (throwing) elbow he injured in the loss to the Jets at the Meadowlands.
In addition, though not listed on the injury report, it’s assumed that cornerback Tre’Davious White, who suffered a knee injury last Thanksgiving in New Orleans, still isn’t ready to play and the team won’t comment whether it’s physical or mental.
However, safeties Jordan Poyer (elbow) and Damar Hamlin (neck) and cornerbacks Kaiir Elam (ankle) and Cam Lewis (forearm) are all good to go.