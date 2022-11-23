SPORTS-BROWNS-HAVE-7-GAMES-LEFT-5-PLD.jpg

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward wraps up Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the second half.

 Joshua Gunter/TNS

If there was any doubt about the Bills’ status among the National Football League’s elite teams, tomorrow afternoon at Detroit’s Ford Field (12:30 CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), Buffalo will be privileged to play on Thanksgiving Day for the third time in four years.

The Bills beat permanent host Dallas, 25-16, in 2019 and the Saints, 31-6, two years later in New Orleans.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos