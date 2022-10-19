LEBANON — The California (PA) men’s golf team closed play at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships on Sunday in fifth place while at Iron Valley Golf Club.
Junior Connor Alfieri (Smethport, Pa./Smethport) climbed nine spots on the individual leader board in the third round to finish 12th overall with a 12-over 228 (78-78-72). He played the final round at even-par 72 with five birdies on Sunday, including three birdies on par fives.
Alfieri tied for second in the field with 10 birdies over 54 holes and also tallied 25 pars at the championship event.
The Vulcans posted a 35-over 323 in the third round to remain fifth overall in the team standings with a 76-over 940 (307-310-323). Cal previously finished sixth at the league championships in each of the last two seasons and three times in the last four years. IUP captured the conference title for the fourth-consecutive year on Sunday, cruising to the championship by 15 strokes with a 16-over 880 (288-297-295). Gannon placed second in the team standings with a 31-over 895 (296-299-300) and Millersville finished third with a 46-over 910 (299-302-309).