LEBANON — The California (PA) men’s golf team closed play at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships on Sunday in fifth place while at Iron Valley Golf Club.

Junior Connor Alfieri (Smethport, Pa./Smethport) climbed nine spots on the individual leader board in the third round to finish 12th overall with a 12-over 228 (78-78-72). He played the final round at even-par 72 with five birdies on Sunday, including three birdies on par fives.

