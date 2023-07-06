BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bradford, Pa., native Ryan Boyer, who pitched at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Canisius College, has been called up to AAA Buffalo and placed on the Bisons’ active roster.
Called up from the Toronto Blue Jays’ AA affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Boyer has been in the Blue Jays organization since signing a free-agent minor league contract with the Blue Jays in January 2022. The Bisons announced his call-up on Thursday.
Boyer, 6-2, 225, who played the 2021 season as a graduate student for the Golden Griffins, has pitched for three different teams within the Blue Jays farm system. He started the 2023 campaign with the Fisher Cats in Manchester, N.H., and he pitched for the Dunedin (Fla.) Blue Jays and the organization’s High-A team in Vancouver, Canada, in 2022.
In 10 games this season, Boyer is 2-0 with a 1.46 earned run average and 16 strikeouts in 12.1 innings of work. In his pro career, Boyer has appeared in 42.1 innings, where he is 5-0 with two saves and a 2.98 ERA in 34 appearances.
For Canisius as a graduate transfer in 2021, Boyer went 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 41 strikeouts against just five walks in 30.2 innings of action. His 12.03 strikeouts per nine innings ranks second-best among Canisius pitchers in school history, and his 1.47 walks per nine innings ranks as the fifth-lowest total for a season in the program’s record book.
Boyer earned his first career win at the NCAA Division I level on April 10, 2021, after he fanned eight batters over five innings in a victory against Manhattan. He earned his first collegiate save in a MAAC Baseball Tournament elimination game against Marist on May 21, 2021.
Prior to joining the Canisius program, Boyer spent five seasons at Pitt-Bradford, where he finished his career as a Panther with 210 strikeouts in 199.1 innings. A five-time Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Pitcher of the Week and a two-time D3 Baseball Team of the Week honoree, Boyer was honored as the Pitt-Bradford Athlete of the Year in 2020.
Boyer is currently the only former Canisius baseball player playing affiliated pro ball. Since 1994, 18 former Griffs have gone on to be drafted or sign free agent contracts with MLB organizations. Boyer is the second former Canisius player to join the Bisons’ roster in the Blue Jays affiliation era, joining former Griffs’ hurler John Axford.
After six seasons in college baseball — Boyer received an injury redshirt and also an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 — as well as stints in summer collegiate leagues, his baseball life was at a crossroads when he received a phone call.
Anthony Barone, his former manager with the Jamestown Jammers of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, was the manager of the Milwaukee Milkmen, an independent club in the American Association. Soon after Boyer went undrafted while still at Canisius, Barone reached out and notified him of the team’s interest.
Soon after the collegiate season ended, Boyer headed west. He pitched 46.1 innings in 30 appearances for Milwaukee, striking out 64 batters while posting a 2.72 ERA. Meanwhile, he told The Era in the spring of 2022 that he learned the professional routine, which was in contrast to that of college ballplayers.
“Pro ball is just a lot different than college — you’re playing every single day,” Boyer said at the time. “You get in that routine that, hey, every night at 7 o’clock, we have a game.”
After a strong summer, Boyer’s professional prospects improved again. Multiple clubs reached out to the Milkmen to express their interest in him.
He had scheduled a February 2022 workout in Arizona, where he planned to throw for a number of teams. Everything changed, however, when the Blue Jays reached out unexpectedly.
“A player development coach was interested in me and (messaged) me on Twitter,” Boyer said.
Boyer made a highlight film and submitted it to the team. A month later, another message came from the same source.
Toronto purchased his contract and set him on his path which, as of today, has led to Buffalo.