Several local student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete award list.The list encompasses 514 students from Commonwealth U Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield locations.
Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year to be eligible for the PSAC Scholar-Athlete Award.
Local student-athletes named to the list include: Colton Swanson (Lock Haven men’s soccer), Ryan Miller (Lock Haven men’s track and field) and Andrew Kane (Bloomsburg men’s cross country, track and field) of Bradford; Brooke Henry (Bloomsburg women’s tennis) of St. Marys; Zane Puhala (Lock Haven men’s soccer) of Brockway; and Seth Neal (Mansfield men’s cross country, track and field) of Westfield.
Overall, the PSAC honored 3,794 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions after the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year as PSAC Scholar-Athletes.
The 2022-23 PSAC Scholar-Athlete total of 3,794 (52% of the entire PSAC student-athlete population) marks the eighth straight year the PSAC has awarded at least 40% of its student-athlete population with Scholar-Athlete status. The total number of PSAC Scholar-Athletes dropped from 4,144 recipients in 2021-22 due to the league’s more stringent award criteria for determining student-athlete eligibility.