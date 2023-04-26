Inviting five teams that totaled in roughly 200 shooters, not to mention hundreds of spectators, the Bradford trap team wrapped up their season by hosting their annual end-of-season invitational at the Bradford Gun Club on Tuesday evening.
Every shot counted coming down the wire, with all five teams’ final scores being separated by just eight points. In the end, Bradford, Coudersport/Black Forest and Smethport finished deadlocked at 359, while Otto-Eldred ended the day just one point behind at 358. Oswayo Valley ended with the days’ lowest score of 347.
Smethport’s Cole Szuba earned the Top Male Shooter Award with his score of 48, while Maddison Gietler’s 46 earned her the Top Female Shooter Award. Logan Jackson and Taylor Knowles of Coudersport/Black Forest earned the Top Male Jr. High and Top Female Jr. High awards, scoring a 47 and 42, respectively.
With the season coming to a close, the final standings resulted in Coudersport/Black Forest at the top of the leaderboards, boasting a score of 1,076 and narrowly edging out Bradford’s 1,065. Otto-Eldred finished third throughout the season with a score of 1,055, while Smethport ended at 1,038 and Oswayo Valley finished at 1,018.
The top 8 shooters for each team are:
Bradford Brayden Dach 47 Jaydon Schwab 47 Chase Gray 46 Edward Youmans 45 Clayton Brinsky 44 Jeremy Pierce 44 Andrew Magee 43 Evan Elmore 43
Coudersport/Black Forest Logan Jackson 47 Caine Wright 46 Wyatt Kibbe 45 Otto Deutchschlander 45 Tyler Boyd 44 Macey Crowell 44 Cael DeLong 44 Ethan Hamilton 44
Smethport Cole Szuba 48 Brayden Cosper 46 Bryce Crawford 45 Colton Furgeson 45 Michael Wooster 45 Josh Erickson 45 Cooper Anderson 43 Katelyn Dunn 42
Otto Eldred Harris Bell 46 Kaden Price 46 Tayton Roys 46 Gavin Silvis 45 Sebastian Zona 45 Kason Stake 44 Josh Brewer 43 Billy Clayson 43
Oswayo Valley Maddison Gietler 46 Kenneth Hallock 46 Conner Howard 46 Aidan Resig 46 Khloe Carpenter 42 Zain Harvey 41 Izaac Renner 40 Dana Williams 40