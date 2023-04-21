In the midst of a double-header, the Bradford tennis team continued its undefeated streak, beating the Chucks 6-1 in both matches.
To start off the day, Peyton Haight started in the first singles for the Owls. While he eventually fell in a closely contested match, 8-6, that would be the only time the Owls would suffer a loss on the day. In the second singles, Max Shaw shut out Alex Deppen, 8-0, before Mitch Strauss and Ward Kennedy each won their singles matches, 8-1 and 8-4, respectively.
Strauss would find another victory in the first doubles, pairing with Gabe Tate to win 8-4. Owen Manion and Landon Lohrman won in the second doubles, beating the Chucks 8-3, before Gage Wilmoth and Cameron Bucher would end the day with a 8-6 win in the third doubles, picking up their first varsity wins.
In the second match of the double-header, it was an identical story. After losing in the first singles, the Owls retaliated with six wins, including two 8-0 victories for Strauss in the second singles and Cooper Haight in the fourth singles.
Sean Storer and Trenton Johnson also earned their first varsity victories of the season, as the pair beat the Chucks, 8-3, in the third doubles.
The Owls, now 8-0, will next face DuBois Central Catholic, 7-1, who knocked Bradford out of the District 9 tournament a season ago, on Friday.
“We’re excited (for DCC,)” said Bradford head coach Dough Atteberry. “It should be a great test for our guys and everyone is looking forward to it. We’re excited to get another crack at them.”