PITTSBURGH — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team came oh-so-close to forcing overtime and perhaps pulling out a most surprising victory.
About one-tenth of a second close.
As the miscues piled up, however, and as the resulting deficit reached seven in the final 2:30, it was also, always, so far away.
For Bona, which had entered Saturday ranked fifth in the Atlantic 10 in turnovers per game (12.2) and has historically fared well in that category, the numbers were as costly as they were uncharacteristic: It committed a season-high 25 turnovers, which led to a head-turning 35 points the other way. It went just 5-for-11 at the free throw line, including a 1-for-6 mark over the final 20 minutes.
It didn’t matter that Bona shot 50 from the field in its set offense or that it limited Duquesne to just 37 percent shooting on its home floor and a mere 21 points in the half court. Because as he scanned the turnover total, Bona coach Mark Schmidt knew:
“That was the game,” he said.
And it’s what allowed Duquesne to escape with a 56-54 triumph before a spirited crowd of 3,333 -- the largest-ever audience at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- in an Atlantic 10 rematch.
THE DUKES (17-8, 7-5), who swiped 15 steals, ostensibly scored 35 of an available 50 points off giveaways, allowing them to shake off a 31-27 halftime deficit, establish control early in the second half and maintain it just long enough. Bona never seemed comfortable against Duquesne’s aggressive man-to-man. The result was a second-consecutive, and frustrating, loss that dropped it to .500 overall (13-13, 7-6) and back into the middle of the A-10 pack … and amounted to its first Steel City loss since 2016.
“Their speed, their aggressiveness, we just didn’t do a good job handling it,” Schmidt acknowledged. “That’s the bottom line. You give them 35 points, 35-10 points off turnovers … it’s amazing that we even had a shot to win the game.”
And yet, somehow they did.
DOWN 52-45 with under three minutes remaining, a couple of big buckets and Duquesne’s insistence on trying to give the game away gave Bona a chance. Schmidt’s team cut it to two (52-50) on a Moses Flowers elbow jumper and a 3-pointer from Yann Farell with 1:51 left. Daryl Banks III drilled a 3 with 9.1 seconds left to make it 56-53.
After a missed front end of a 1-and-1, Duquesne fouled Banks with Bona in the bonus down three. Needing to make and miss, he did just that, and after a bit of a scramble, the rebound popped into the hands of Anouar Mellouk, who flipped in a little baseline layup just as the buzzer sounded.
The bucket was called good on the floor, but after a brief review, it was waived off, giving Duquesne a wild win.
In that moment, all Schmidt could do was stifle a laugh.
As he walked off Duquesne’s refurbished home floor, the 16th-year coach motioned to good friend Dr. John Giannini, the former La Salle coach who was working the game as a color analyst and had a monitor in front of him. “No good?” Schmidt half-asked, half-gestured. “No good,” Giannini gestured back, motioning in his hand near his neck.
“They said it didn’t count,” said Schmidt, when asked if he’d seen anything different. “It was like a 1,000th of a second late.
“But that’s not why we lost. You can’t win if you turn the ball over 25 times and you go 1-for-6 from the foul line in the second half. You gotta defend, you gotta rebound, you gotta take care of the ball, you gotta make your foul shots. We didn’t do two of those things, and on the road against a good team you can’t do that.”
Said Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot, whose Dukes got the best of Bona for just the second time in 13 meetings since taking over in 2018: “They were fortunate to be there in the end. We were fortunate to win it by a split second.”
BONA’S 25 TOs were tied for its most since committing 31 against Duquesne on this same floor in January of 2009 (it also had 25 in a loss at Syracuse in 2018). Those are the two highest giveaway totals of the Schmidt era, and they were ruinous almost the entire way.
The Bonnies shot 61 percent in the first half, but went into halftime with just a four-point lead due to the Dukes holding a 23-3 advantage in points off turnovers. Duquesne scored the first eight points of the second half to quickly take a 35-31 lead, as Bona’s total ballooned to 18 by the first media timeout, and, save for a 35-35 tie, it never relinquished it.
Banks had a team-best 15 points, but finished with five turnovers to no assists. Kyrell Luc also had five and ultimately gave way at the point to redshirt freshman Brett Rumpel. In a critical stretch just before their late rally, the Bonnies missed three-straight free throws.
Of the atypical numbers, Schmidt noted: “We’re a young team, that’s the bottom line. And teams get into us, and we’re young. We don’t have great size. Physically, they bumped our guards and it was effective.
“We played hard,” he went on. “We didn’t give up, we weren’t gonna give up. We had our chances, we just didn’t execute. We turned the ball over, we got off to a bad start in the second half. Those are things you just can’t do if you want to win.”
Big man Chad Venning gave Bona a first-half spark with 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting, but was limited to just a 1-for-3 mark after the break. “He needs to play a full game,” Schmidt said of Venning. “He struggled in the second half, missed two foul shots. We all had to be better in the second half.”