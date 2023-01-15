ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday.

Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead.

Bills get past Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) can’t hold onto the ball as Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) defends in the first quarter during the NFL wild-card football game at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park on Sunday.

