Rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic continue to expand.
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated high school seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the fifth group of additions, five each to the New York and Pennsylvania squads.
New York now has 28 players and Pennsylvania 30.
When rosters are complete before the annual Media Day, May 21, squads will number some 42 players. Pennsylvania leads the series 23-22-3.
Added today for New York are Franklinville-Ellicottville’s Giancarlo Nuzzo, Cuba-Rushford’s Clifford Karn and Dominic Bello, Wellsville’s Shane Davidson II and Frewsburg’s Draven DeJesus.
Pennsylvania’s addees are Kane’s Addison Plants, Aaron Smith, Scott Szymanski and Ricky Zampogna and Elk County Catholic’s Joe Tettis.
NUZZO was a 5-foot-11, 175-pound quarterback/punter who was Section 6 Class D’s co-Offensive Player of the Year, first team All-State in his school size, Section 6 Class D Playoff MVP and a Big 30 All-Star. An honor roll student he will attend Saint Anselm College to study business and minor in sports studies. Of the Charities Classic, he said “Ever since I was little, I heard how much of an honor it is to represent New York. One of my goals has been to play in the Big 30 Game and to make the 50th game a special one.” His favorite football memory was “being able to play at the Buffalo Bills stadium two years in a row.”
Karn was a 6-foot, 285-pound two-way tackle who won the Cuba Youth Football Skip Biel Dedication Award from 2011-16 and the Osten Gill Memorial Award for love of the game. A member of the National Honor Society he plans to work operating heavy equipment and continue working in the family’s maple syrup and cider business. His favorite football memory was “winning our first game in three years my senior season.”
Bello was a 6-foot-1, 175-pound running back-quarterback-wide receiver/linebacker. He will enter Alfred University for technical studies. His favorite memory playing football was “winning our Homecoming game.”
Davidson was a 6-foot-2, 200-pound running back/defensive end who was a two-time all-star in wrestling. He will enter Alfred State College and major in physical education and minor in athletic training. His favorite memory playing football was “scoring my first touchdown in my junior year.”
DeJesus was a 5-foot-9, 137-pound quarterback/cornerback who earned Frewsburg’s Player of the Year honors. He has yet to choose a college but will major in athletic training and hopes to play football. His favorite memory playing football was “seeing the team I thought would never come together almost beat Portville in the playoffs after they beat us 56-0 in the first game against them.”
PLANTS was a 5-foot-8, 180-pound fullback/middle linebacker who was a District 9 all-star at both positions. He plans to enter the Coast Guard. His favorite moments in football were “playing with all the seniors as a freshman.”
Smith was a 6-foot, 215-pound offensive guard/defensive end who was a team captain and two-time letterman. He was also selected to all-tournament teams n basketball and lettered in track and field. He will attend Lincoln Electric for its welding program. His favorite times playing football were” the two-a-days my senior year and the bonds and memories I made with my teammates.”
Szymansk was a 5-foot-11, 180-pound tight end/cornerback who was a football captain and also lettered in basketball and track. He will attend Penn-West Edinboro and major in secondary education. Of the Charities Classic he said, “I’m looking forward to playing with very talented players from around the district and also playing in front of a huge crowd from the surrounding area.” His favorite memories playing football were “the two-a-days … the atmosphere, knowing that football season was coming, and the bonds that were built during the seasons were unmatched.”
Zampogna was a 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back/safety who was a two-time Big 30 All-Star and Kane’s Back of the Year. He was also named Co-MVP Field Award winner in track. He has yet to choose a college but will major in health and physical education and hopes to compete in football and track. Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I want to play in the Big 30 Game because it could be the last time after, 11 years, that I get to play the greatest game ever invented.”
Tettis was a 6-foot-1, 220-pound tight end/linebacker who was a two-time District 9 All-Star in football, twice an all-star in baseball and once in basketball. He will attend Penn State-Dubois to play basketball then apply for the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. His favorite football memory was “scoring my first high school touchdown.”