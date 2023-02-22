Stocking the rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic continued today.

Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.

