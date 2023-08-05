For the first 30 minutes, it seemed as though New York would be the runaway winner.
Through two quarters, New York had manufactured an impressive lead, dominating Pennsylvania on both sides of the ball. But then the tides turned, resulting in a 22-6 comeback that gave Pennsy a 34-7 dramatic victory in the 50th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic.
The game began with run-centric offenses from both teams, but with different results. While Pennsy’s starting running back, Ricky Zampogna (Kane), opened the game with several carries and encouraging incremental gains, they were eventually stumped, leaving the field without putting points on the board.
On the other hand, New York scored on their opening drive. Choosing to run the ball through their quarterback, Giancarlo Nuzzo (Franklinville-Ellicottville) carried the ball for over 30 of New York’s 70 yards which produced a 7-0 lead with 5:34 left in the first.
Pennsy would continue to struggle through the first quarter with frequent dropped snaps, missed blocks at the line and nagging penalties. They would eventually find some momentum with two scores in the second, the first coming from a seven-yard rush from Zampogna and the second coming from a Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys) pass to Blaine Moses (Port Allegany), but were countered each time. The latter, and final score of the half, came from a rapid fire attack from the Empire State that culminated in a touchdown with zeros left on the clock.
Going into the halftime break, New York was up 21-12, a lead that would quickly, and surprisingly evaporate in the next two quarters.
Receiving the ball on their own 25 yard-line, it seemed as if New York would continue their dominance. In the opening minutes, they marched down field with a mixed arsenal of passes and rushes. However, a renewed energy from the Pennsy defense forced them into a third-and-25 count, resulting in New York’s first punt of the game.
While Pennsy was unable to score on their opening drive of the second half, their offense seemed to be breathing fresh air. Again their defense forced New York off the field, this time in just four plays, before their new-found momentum culminated into effective offense.
Opening with a 33-yard reception from Zampogna, Pennsy had their best drive of the game with just minutes left in the third. Coudriet then rushed the ball himself for 17 yards, putting his team in the redzone. Moses earned his second touchdown of the night with a five-yard carry, followed by a successful quarterback sneak two-point-conversion that narrowed the gap to just 21-20.
Then Pennsy got lucky.
Following their touchdown, a blown New York kick return resulted in a fumble, which Pennsy recovered only 36 yards from another score. After a nine-yard carry from Noah Archer (Port Allegany), Benji Bauer (Eisenhower) reached the end zone, giving Pennsy their first lead of the game to end the third.
Now the pressure was on New York. After watching their lead suddenly disappear, they retaliated with just over two minutes off the clock in the fourth. However, Pennsy was determined not to give up the reins just yet, as Alex Gangloff (Bradford) blocked a field goal attempt to keep them up by a single point.
Getting the ball with just over 12 minutes left in the game, Pennsy ran the ball and the clock. Zampogna and Bauer continued to crawl up field, inching closer and closer to the end zone until the former scored with six and a half minutes left. While they weren’t able to convert the two points after, their lead was still secured by seven points.
A desperate New York squad searched for long range passes up field but with no avail. After three unsuccessful attempts to reach receivers, they were forced to punt. With the ball in their possession and just over three minutes left, Pennsy ran out the clock, completing a comeback and their third consecutive Big 30 win.
With the win, Pennsy pushes their series lead, which they earned for the first time in the game’s history in 2022, to 24-22-3.