Rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic continue to grow.
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated high school seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the fifth group of additions, five each to the New York and Pennsylvania squads.
New York now has 23 players and Pennsylvania 25.
When rosters are complete before the annual Media Day, May 21, squads will number some 42 players. Pennsylvania leads the series 23-22-3.
Added for New York are Olean’s Cade Anastasia, Portville’s Zander Keim and Ben Isaman, Franklinville-Ellicottville’s Tyler Gibas and Pine Valley’s Craig Howard.
For Pennsylvania, the additions are Cameron County’s Eyan Smith and Brevin Lewis, Smethport’s Hayden Leet and Ryan Pelchy and Coudersport’s William Rossman.
ANASTASIA was a 6-foot-4, 180-pound wide receiver/safety who holds the school’s single-game and single-season record for interceptions. He was second-team All Western New York as a junior and senior and was first team Section 6 Class B both seasons plus earning honorable mention All-State honors. He was a captain of both Olean’s football and basketball teams.
A member of the National Honor Society, he has yet to choose a college.
Keim was a 6-foot, 170-pound running back-wide receiver/linebacker who was first team all-state in his school’s class, a Big 30 All-Star and was co-Defensive Player of the Year in Section 6 Class C.
A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend trade school for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Isaman was a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver/cornerback who was named Athlete of the Month in both football and basketball, being a captain of the latter plus in track.
A high honor roll student he will attend Alfred State College and pursue a career in heating, ventilation and air conditioning. His favorite memory playing football was “winning the rocking chair back from Allegany-Limestone.”
Howard was a 6-foot-2, 230-pound offensive tackle/defensive end who intends to enter the workforce after graduation.
Gibas was a 6-foot, 210-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was first-team Section 6 Class D and second team All-Western New York on offense and second team All-State on defense. A member of the National Honor Society and Skills USA, he will attend Niagara County Community College and pursue a career in law enforcement. He’s looking forward to playing in the Big 30 Game “because I’ve watched many of my former teammates play in the game and, now, I finally get a chance to be a part of it.” His favorite memory playing football was “beating Portville by over 40 points to send my team to sectionals in front of our home crowd.”
SMITH was a 5-foot-8, 160-pound running back/linebacker who was a three-time Defensive MVP for Cameron County and also a member of Future Business Leaders of America. He plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after graduation. His favorite football memory was “going to the playoffs my junior year.”
Lewis was a 6-foot,150-pound wide receiver who won the Ken Dunkelberger and Chris Purcell Awards at Cameron County. He plans on attending Southeast Lineman Training Center in Georgia and his best memory playing football was “scoring my first touchdown.”
Leet was a 5-foot-9, 165-pound center/linebacker who won the Dave Mcgee Linemen Award at Smethport. He’s interested in oil field work and welding. His favorite football memory was “playing other positions that he was not a regular at.”
Pelchy was a 6-foot-2, 185-pound running back linebacker..
He has yet to choose a college and his favorite moment playing football was “starting in the D-9 title game as a freshman and Senior Night.”
Rossman was a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle/nose guard who was a District 9 all-star on offense.He will attend the Mansfield Police Academy to become a police officer. His favorite football memory was “winning a close game with ECC that we were supposed to be the underdog.”