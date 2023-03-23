The District 9 League basketball conference recently announced its All-Star teams for the 2022-23 season.
Brookville won the boys league with a 9-1 record and Punxsutawney swept the girls league at 10-0. Laurel Eye Clinic Award winners including boys Most Valuable Player Clayton Cook of Brookville and girls MVP Chloe Presloid of Punxsy.
Noah Peterson of Brookville was boys Defensive Player of the Year and Presloid was also girls DPOY. Elk County Catholic’s Lance O’Neill was boys Rookie of the Year and St. Marys Area’s Alexa Schneider was girls ROY. Charlie Coudriet of St. Marys won boys Comeback Player of the Year.
Full All-Star rosters, listed in order of voting points each player received, were as follows:
BOYS Clayton Cook, Brookville Tyson Kennis, DuBois Jack Pete, Brookville Jordan Wasko, ECC Tanner Fox, St. Marys Adam Straub, ECC Noah Peterson, Brookville Cam Thompson, DuBois Chase Wineberg, Bradford Will Wortman, ECC Quinn Gavazzi, St. Marys Noah Weaver, Punxsy
GIRLS Chloe Presloid, Punxsy Danielle Griebel, Punxsy Tori Newton, ECC Madison Rusnica, DuBois Lucy Klawuhn, ECC Avary Powell, Punxsy Jayssa Snelick, St. Marys Sami Straub, ECC Izzy Catalone, St. Marys Maura Caskey, St. Marys