The District 9 League basketball conference recently announced its All-Star teams for the 2022-23 season.

Brookville won the boys league with a 9-1 record and Punxsutawney swept the girls league at 10-0. Laurel Eye Clinic Award winners including boys Most Valuable Player Clayton Cook of Brookville and girls MVP Chloe Presloid of Punxsy.

