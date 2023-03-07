It wasn’t the storybook ending the Salamanca boys basketball team envisioned for itself.

After making the New York state semifinals in Glens Falls last year, expectations were sky-high for these Warriors and they lived up to them in the regular season, going 18-2 with an undefeated league championship in CCAA West I, their first league title since 2013-14. Seeded first in the playoffs and highly ranked in the state and Western New York, they appeared to be the favorites by any measurement in Section 6 Class B2. Nobody must have told Fredonia, however. The Hillbillies, after two league losses to Salamanca, showed they were far better than a No. 10 seed, upsetting the Warriors 58-54 on Saturday at Buffalo State College.

