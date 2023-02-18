SALAMANCA, N.Y. — For the first time, a number is going out of circulation for the Salamanca boys basketball team.

Entering the last regular season home game for senior Andy Herrick, the Warriors’ coaching staff sought a way to honor a player both crucial to their success on the court and inspirational off it. When the idea of retiring Herrick’s No. 30 jersey came up, head coach Adam Bennett thought it was a “no-brainer.”

