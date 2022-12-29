Pro baseball uses Memorial Day and pro hockey uses Thanksgiving.
Those dates are often considered benchmarks — indicators — of what is to come. Teams still in the playoff picture by then, the logic goes, will likely still be there at the end of the season.
New Year’s Day provides a similar benchmark for high school basketball.
Although only four weeks into the winter season, most teams will have played roughly a third of their 22-game schedule by the time the calendar flips to 2023. District 9 champions won’t be crowned until late Feburary, but December revealed contenders in both the boys and girls circuits.
THE OTTO-ELDRED boys will jump to Class 2A this postseason, an important move in the District playoff picture.
The Terrors finished 3rd in Class A last year, falling to DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals before beating North Clarion in the 3rd-place game.
O-E brought back plenty of talent and, given its 7-0 start, looks to be among the District’s best teams. While their move will allow the Terrors to avoid the Catholic powers in Class A, they may still have their hands full come March.
Ridgway (4-1) won Class 2A last year and won back-to-back state playoff games before bowing out to a loaded OLSH team in the PIAA quarterfinals.
Longtime head coach Tony Allegretto is gone — as are his son, Domenic, and Dan Park, the two stars of that team. Longtime assistant Eric Herzing, however, has the Elkers playing a familiar brand of slow, stingy basketball. With senior guards Jack Benninger and Aaron Sorg at the lead, Ridgway will seek to defend its title and spoil O-E’s welcome to Class 2A.
The Terrors have plenty of their own firepower, however.
Landon Francis, Manning Splain and Shene Thomas form a formidable sophomore class for the Terrors. Add senior guard Austin Cousins and you have not only one of the District’s best 3-point shooting teams, but one that can also defend and score inside.
Kane (5-4) will be another player in Class 2A.
The Wolves missed the postseason last year but have enjoyed a promising start to this season. Ricky Zampogna and Landon Darr are both double-double threats on any night, while Sam Lundeen, Dane Anderson and more round out the team’s veteran leadership.
To the south, Clarion-Limestone (6-1) has enjoyed a strong start, its only loss coming to Ridgway. Karns City (6-1) — which dropped a bruiser to Ridgway in last year’s District semis and has only lost to C-L this year — looks to be among the contenders again.
ANOTHER all-Catholic Class A boys final could be imminent.
Elk County Catholic (4-1) downed DCC (7-1) in a physical title game last year. Both teams lost star power to graduation but both return it, too.
Jordan Wasko is the Crusaders’ feature guard this year, and for good reason. He joins forwards Adam Straub and Colby Nussbaum to headline yet another postseason contender for head coach Aaron Straub, who led his team back to the PIAA semifinals last season.
DCC counters with Luke Swisher, Andrew Green and more. Clarion (7-2) and Union (6-2) have started strong in the Keystone Shorway Athletic Conference (KSAC) and Cameron County (2-3) seeks a playoff return with a promising North Tier squad, but all will need to improve if it is to compete with ECC and DCC.
Brookville (6-2) and Moniteau (4-3) are the lone Class 3A boys teams and DuBois (4-4) sits alone in Class 5A. In Class 4A, defending champion Clearfield (4-2) remains a wild card as it traverses through its Mountain League schedule with District 6.
Bradford (3-5) already earned a telling, early-season victory over Punxsutawney (2-4), which knocked the Owls out in the semifinals last year. St. Marys (4-2) appears to have improved, as well, and its two league matchups with Bradford will allow a better idea of where this classification stands.
IF THERE is already a potential matchup to circle on the girls side, it’s in Class A.
Otto-Eldred (7-0) and Elk County Catholic (6-1) have already replicated last year’s District 9 final once. O-E won on its home floor nearly three weeks ago, avenging its loss to the Lady Crusaders in February.
Oh, there will be contenders. But O-E and ECC appear to be on a course that will meet again — with another plaque on the line — at PennWest Clarion.
Reigning first-team All-State selection Katie Sheeler has picked up right where she left off for the Lady Terrors.
Sheeler leads O-E’s uber-talented senior class that also features Anna Merry, Brooke Close and Bri Heller. ECC counters with its own host of stars, including Lucy Klawuhn, Syd Alexander and Tori Newton.
ECC head coach Ken Pistner and O-E’s Shawn Gray are both adamant, however, that a finals trip won’t be given.
North Clarion (8-0) — which O-E edged in last year’s semifinals — is off to another strong start and Ridgway (4-2), led by Jenna Kasmierski, appears to be a factor after its semifinal exit last year.
THE REST of the North Tier is looking up at Otto-Eldred.
Port Allegany (3-1) and Coudersport (6-2), however, are two of the league’s best teams. And although they lie just 17 miles apart, they face very different playoff prospects.
Port will chase O-E and ECC in Class A. Coudy, meanwhile, will factor into a more open Class 2A field.
Defending champion Brockway (1-6) has sputtered to a slow start without standouts Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood. Defending Class 3A champ Redbank Valley (7-1) dropped in classification, however, and looks just as strong this year.
Coudy bowed out in the Class A quarterfinals last year after an upset loss to Clarion. The Lady Falcons return Emma Chambers, Bel Porterfield and Sierra Myers, however, and seek a return to the playoff success they had in years prior.
Class 3A appears to be wide open, with Kane (3-3) and Karns City (4-4) separating themselves from Brookville (0-7) in the three-team group. DuBois is alone in Class 5A while four schools populate Class 4A.
St. Marys (7-0) will seek a defense of its Class 4A title and, with a cast that includes Jayssa Snelick, Maura Caskey and Izzy Catalone, may have the pieces to do it.
The Lady Dutch beat Clearfield by 20 points in the 2022 final but could see a new foe this year. Punxsutawney (8-0) has dominated the early stages of its schedule and will see St. Marys twice in District 9 League play.
District 9 tournaments begin the week of Feb. 20.
