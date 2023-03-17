SPORTS-BKC-WVIRGINIA-MARYLAND-GET

Donta Scott #24 of the Maryland Terrapins reaches for a loose ball during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama.

 Alex Slitz/Getty Images/TNS

Thursday was the first day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Here’s a look at some of the most notable games:

Maryland 67,

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social