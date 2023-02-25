PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team saw its season end in the AMCC semifinals, as the Panthers struggled to slow Penn State-Altoona.
Tuesday’s upset victory over Hilbert vaulted UPB into Friday’s semifinal doubleheader at La Roche University. A 28-point performance by St. Marys Area graduate Nathan Schneider wasn’t enough against No. 2 PSU-Altoona, however, which turned a 10-point halftime lead into a 109-96 victory.
Jeremy Rodriguez opened the scoring for UPB but Altoona scored seven of the game’s next nine points. Caden Beldin (Cameron County) hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers to tie the game at nine with 16:46 to go, but his basket was followed by 12 straight from the Lions, leading to a Pitt-Bradford timeout.
Schneider stopped the rally after the breather, driving to the basket for a layup. Minutes later, the Panthers cut the lead back to 4 points as B.J. Williams and Beldin hit threes on back-to-back possessions and Lennon Lindholm sank two free throws with 9:12 to go.
The Panthers exchanged baskets with the Lions for the next few minutes, but after already leading by six, Altoona went on another run, out-scoring the Panthers 12-0 over a three-minute span to push the lead to 18.
The Panthers quickly cut the lead back to 10, as a Schneider layup was followed by consecutive threes from Lindholm and Beldin. Both teams added free throws in the final minute of the half, sending the game to the break with the Lions up 50-40.
Gavyn Mason (Pioneer) made an early layup after the break, but the Lions blitzed the Panthers scoring 18 of 24 in the first five minutes of the half, extending their lead back over 20 points. Over the middle of the half, the Panthers were unable to string together baskets and defensive stops, as the Lions maintained their 20-point advantage until there was 2:29 left in the game.
UPB embarked on a 12-4 stretch over the final two minutes to cut the point differential back below 20.
Over the last two minutes, the Panthers were able to score 12 of 16 points to reach the final point differential of 13. Rodriguez started the rally with a pair of free throws before a backcourt steal by Gus Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone) turned into a fast-break dunk.
Schneider shot 11-of-18 from the field on his way to 28 points and also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out two assists. Beldin set a new career high with 21 points, making 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Three other Panthers were also able to reach double figures, as Rodriguez and Lindholm scored 15 and 10 points, respectively, while BJ. Williams finished with 11 points off the bench.
The Panthers finished their season with a 12-15 overall record. They reached the postseason for the first time since 2016, and won a postseason game for the first time since 2015-16.