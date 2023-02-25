PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s basketball team saw its season end in the AMCC semifinals, as the Panthers struggled to slow Penn State-Altoona.

Tuesday’s upset victory over Hilbert vaulted UPB into Friday’s semifinal doubleheader at La Roche University. A 28-point performance by St. Marys Area graduate Nathan Schneider wasn’t enough against No. 2 PSU-Altoona, however, which turned a 10-point halftime lead into a 109-96 victory.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos