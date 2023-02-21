Playing in their final game of the regular season, the University of Pittsburg-Bradford mens basketball team was unable to fend off a second-half comeback, losing to Penn State-Altoona, 80-76.

The Panthers were out in front early, hitting over 60% of their shots from the field and 50% of their shots from beyond the arc to give them a slight four-point lead over the Lions at halftime.

