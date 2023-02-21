Playing in their final game of the regular season, the University of Pittsburg-Bradford mens basketball team was unable to fend off a second-half comeback, losing to Penn State-Altoona, 80-76.
The Panthers were out in front early, hitting over 60% of their shots from the field and 50% of their shots from beyond the arc to give them a slight four-point lead over the Lions at halftime.
The Panthers luck, and hot shooting, eventually ran out in the second half. Despite growing their lead to nine with just under 17 minutes remaining, the Tigers battled back with physicality under the glass. Multiple second-chance opportunities were converted along with several jump shots, as Penn State-Altoona went on a 12-4 run to bring the game to just one point.
After several minutes without either team scoring, the Panthers were able to pull their lead out once again, this time to just five-points, but streaky scoring again let the lead slip and the Tigers capitalized this time, taking a lead with just four and a half minutes that would hold for the rest of the game.
Lennon Lindholm would lead UPB in scoring with 19 points, also grabbing seven rebounds and two assists. Nathan Schneider, who currently averages a AMCC-high 22.5 points a game, scored 14 points in the loss along with 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Gavyn Mason ended with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Jeremy Rodriguez tallied 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Regardless of this loss, the Panthers still hold an AMCC playoff spot, holding the sixth spot at 5-9. UPB will face No. 3 Hilbert, who the Panthers lost to twice during the regular season, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
The UPB women’s team also suffered a loss to end its season, falling to Penn State-Altoona, 69-48.
In this matchup, the Tigers got out to a hot start and buried the Panthers early. A 26-9 run in the first quarter, fueled by PSA’s 52% shooting from the field and 33% from three, gave the Panthers, who shot 23.5% from the field and missed all seven of their first-quarter 3-pointers, a tall order for a comeback.
The Panthers solid second-quarter defense that held the Tigers to just 14.8% shooting from the field gave them a chance to cut into the lead. UPB outscored PSA 18-10 before halftime, but still faced a 10-point deficit.
Going into the second half of play, the Tigers still struggled to shoot the ball efficiently, but mustered to keep themselves in the lead with scattered points. The Panthers momentum had run out and they once again began to shoot poorly in the third before turnovers in the fourth put the game out of reach, giving the UPB women their thirteenth AMCC loss of the year.
Trinity Lockwood-Morris led the Panthers in scoring with 15 points, also contributing eight rebounds, four assists and a steal. Abigail Goss ended with eight points and three rebounds while Lauryn Moore and McKenna Kelly each scored six points.