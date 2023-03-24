uconn

Donovan Clingan (32) dunks for Connecticut during the Huskies’ dominant victory over Arkansas Thursday in the NCAA men’s basketball Sweet 16.

 University of Connecticut athletics

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 24 points for UConn and the Huskies are one step away from the Final Four after an 88-65 rout of Arkansas 88-65 in a West Region Sweet 16 matchup Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Huskies (28-8) will play the winner of UCLA or Gonzaga in an Elite Eight game Saturday in Las Vegas. Arkansas’ season ended at 22-14.

