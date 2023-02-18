o-e

After sweeping the North Tier League in 2021-22, the Otto-Eldred boys and girls basketball teams each did the same in 2022-23. They’ll each now enter the District 9 postseason as the top seed in their respective classes. Meet the group that has made O-E basketball a local powerhouse. Pictured are, first row (from left): Kate Rhinehart, Heidi Gordan, Mackenzie Miller, Leah Perry, Addie Bell, Lexi Prince. Second row: Brianna Heller, Isaiah Demick, Carter Wolfe, Coy VanScoter, Davey Schenfield, Logan Maholic, Hunter App, Emily Wheaton. Back row: Brooke Close, Katie Sheeler, Max Splain, Austin Cousins, Braxton Caldwell, Shene Thomas, Landon Francis, Manning Splain, Carrie Drummond, Anna Merry.

 Photo by Barb Close

DUKE CENTER — If it feels like you’ve heard this story before, it’s probably because you have.

Otto-Eldred’s rise to basketball prominence, although still relatively new, has been well-documented. Since the North Tier League was re-vitalized for the 2021-22 season, O-E has dominated both the boys and girls circuits.

