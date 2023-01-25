SPORTS-TRAIL-BLAZERS-FEEL-STING-COLLAPSE-30-PO.jpg

Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is defended by Robert Covington of the Clippers as Portland faces Los Angeles in an NBA game at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

 Sean Meagher/TNS

DENVER (AP) — Contrary to all those high-scoring games, players still are playing defense in the NBA.

Seriously, they are.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos