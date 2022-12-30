ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Playing in the first round of the annual Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team took down Wellsville, 61-46, with a second-half comeback on Thursday afternoon.

In the opening quarter, both teams traded baskets without taking a significant lead. Landon Francis got the Terrors on the board first with a 3-point shot coming off a drive-and-dish and then sank two free throws to give the Terrors a 7-6 lead with four minutes remaining. O-E’s 2-3 zone slowed the Lions offense and came away with several steals and a five-second violation.

