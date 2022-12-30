ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Playing in the first round of the annual Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team took down Wellsville, 61-46, with a second-half comeback on Thursday afternoon.
In the opening quarter, both teams traded baskets without taking a significant lead. Landon Francis got the Terrors on the board first with a 3-point shot coming off a drive-and-dish and then sank two free throws to give the Terrors a 7-6 lead with four minutes remaining. O-E’s 2-3 zone slowed the Lions offense and came away with several steals and a five-second violation.
Going into the second quarter, the Terrors held a slim 9-8 lead. With their defense collapsing in the paint to smother Wellsville’s two 6-foot-5 forwards and crisp passing in the half court set, O-E continued to gain momentum in the early minutes.
However, the Lions would strike back as their offense got clicking, hitting big 3-point baskets to draw the Terrors’ 2-3 zone out, then finding bigs in the open low post. A shot from deep around the three-minute mark gave the Lions the lead and consecutive Terror turnovers allowed them to pad it, going into halftime up 26-20.
“We wanted to be here, first of all, because of the level of competition. Wellsville is a class act; they’re a big school. They play really hard and potentially have some Big 30 (All-Star) players,” said O-E coach Derrick Francis, whose team handed the Lions (6-2) just their second loss of the year. “They pushed us around a little bit basketball-wise. We are still learning to adapt to physicality, and we played spurts really good and spurts not so good.”
Coming out of the break, the Terrors were able to close the gap with focus on the fundamentals. Crashing the offensive glass, closing out on shooters and crisp passing chipped away at the Lions’ lead.
Halfway through the third quarter, the Terrors initiated a full-court-press that made an impact almost immediately. Slowing the Lions’ advance and then trapping them, the Terrors came away with four consecutive steals that resulted in a 9-0 run to take a two-point lead with 4:30 left.
“The key to the run was just our energy. Any time we can pick the pace up, I feel that we can be successful,” Francis said. “We want to run, and they slowed us down as much as they could, but we just came out with a bunch of energy and stuck to the plan.”
The Lions were able to put up their own surge with help from their bigs, but could not create a large margin on the scoreboard, going into the fourth quarter only up 40-39.
The Terrors entered the final quarter blazing, with Shene Thomas driving for a layup and the lead on the opening possession. Manning Splain followed that with another layup before sinking two free throws. On defense, the Terrors resorted back to their full-court-press, which took away steals and slowed the Lions’ attempt to push the pace.
Despite struggling to hold onto the ball at times, O-E managed to push the lead to seven with a key and-one layup from Thomas, which entered the Terrors into the bonus with two minutes left. With the deficit growing, the Lions were forced to intentionally foul, sending Landon Francis to the line twice to grow the lead to double-digits and seal the game.
“We’re getting better. We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we’d like obviously,” Francis said, ”But we gutted one out that for sure.”
Manning Splain led the Terrors in points with 20, followed by Landon Francis, who scored 19 points while shooting 9-of-11 from the line. Thomas was the third player to end in double-digit scoring with 10 points. For Wellsville, Logan Dunbar totaled 12 points while Aidan Riley and Cody Costello added 11 and 10, respectively.
Otto-Eldred will meet Salamanca in the late contest in today’s Day 2 action while Wellsville will play Bradford at 2:30 p.m.
AT ALLEGANY, N.Y. Otto-Eldred (61)
Francis 4 9-11 19, Man. Splain 6 6-6 20, Thomas 3 4-4 10, Cousins 3 1-2 9, Vanscoter 0 3-4 3. Totals:
16 23-27 61
Wellsville (46)Riley 4 3-5 11, Costello 4 0-1 10, Dunbar 6 0-0 12, Billings 3 0-0 7, Howard 2 0-0 4, Vogel 1 0-0 2 Totals:
20 3-6 46 Otto-Eldred 9 20 39 61 Wellsville 8 26 40 46
Three-point goals: O-E 6 (Man. Splain 2, Cousins 2, Francis 2), Wellsville 3 (Costello 2, Billings); Total fouls: O-E 13, Wellsville 17; fouled out: Billings (Wellsville), Dunbarr (Wellsville), Howard (Wellsville)