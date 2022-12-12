bonnies

St. Bonaventure’s Daryl Banks III surveys the court during the Bonnies loss to Iona on Sunday.

 St. Bonaventure Athletics

As it always seems to in this kind of game, on this kind of stage, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had its “they just might pull this off” moment.

With 7:41 remaining, Daryl Banks III drilled a 3-pointer to cap an inspired 15-4 rally, pushing Bona from down 10 to up one (54-53) on perhaps the toughest team it’ll see all season: Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels. More than that, the Bonnies had the ball in their hands a few moments later with a chance to add to their lead.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos